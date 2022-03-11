Mother kills daughters to exact revenge on husband

ISLAMABAD: In a horrifying incident, a mother killed her two daughters by hanging them from a ceiling fan to take revenge on her annoyed husband.

Ironically, the alleged killer showed hanging bodies of her daughters – 5-year-old Farah and three-and-a-half year old Hoor – to her husband on video call who was out of town at that time.

The gruesome episode occurred in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony police station on Thursday when both the minors repeatedly asked and cried for their father. “I couldn’t control my anger,” the mother told the police, adding she first thrashed both and later put a rope around their necks and hanged them, one by one till they died. “Then, I phoned my husband on a video call and showed the bodies hanging from the ceiling fan,” she said. “I also decided to commit suicide as I had no choice to live without my daughters but could not do so,” she told the investigation team in her confession.

The Islamabad Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital and the accused to the police station. The police have registered the FIR against the woman and initiated investigations against her.