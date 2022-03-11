ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) Secretary General and Minister for Housing Tariq Basheer Cheema said that no one could stop members of National Assembly from going to the House as it the constitutional right of the parliamentarians.
He said this while talking to Hamid Mir in Geo News programme, ‘Capital Talk’ on Thursday. He said that it is the constitutional right of the parliamentarians to go to the House without any hindrance. He said that the ministers who advised Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard should have not done so and Prime Minister Imran Khan would have not struck in such a situation.
