ISLAMADAD: Opposition parties continued their efforts on Thursday to garner maximum support for the no-confidence motion, filed in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met the ruling party PTI’s ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) to seek their support. The Muttahida leadership also met Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Chaudhry brothers.

The meeting between Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and MQMP leadership focussed on no-confidence move against PM Imran Khan. Senior PPP leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present.

From the MQMP side, party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haq and Wasim Akhtar attended the meeting. After the meeting, the delegation left without any media talk.

Prior to this, the MQMP delegation met the key Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leaders including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Bilawal Bhutto, meanwhile, hosted a lunch for his party members, which was also attended by Asif Zardari. They took the PPP’s National Assembly members into confidence regarding the no-confidence motion, and consulted on party strategy for the success of the motion.

Separately, MQMP delegation called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. The delegation consisted of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Aamir Khan and Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

JUIF’s Akram Durrani and Maulana Lutfullah were also present in the meeting. The meeting discussed the matters related to the country’s political situation including the no-confidence motion.

Addressing the media, JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they were in contact with every political force in the wake of the country’s rapidly changing political environment. Consultation is under way to deal with the current situation, he added.

MQMP Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that every party was concerned about the current political situation and underlined the need to deal with the situation in such a way so that democracy remains unharmed. He said MQMP was reviewing the situation to ensure that democracy remains safe amid no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, the MQMP delegation met the PMLQ leadership. Sources said the meeting between two allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the MQMP took PMLQ into confidence about their yesterday’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi. MQMP informed PMLQ that they supported PTI despite reservations but their [MQMP] demands were still not met, sources said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Balochistan Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Thursday. The overall political situation was discussed. Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, Agha Hassan, Haji Hashim, Malik Naseer, Syed Mehmood Shah, Maulana Anwar, Zahid Durrani and Maulana Lutfullah were also present. Detailed discussions were held and the future was also discussed. ­