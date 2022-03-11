First phase of LG elections in Sindh in May

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to conduct the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh in May. The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair. The meeting was informed that the final list of delimitations in Sindh will be released on March 24.

The ECP had summoned the chief secretary Sindh to decide about the election dates, who proposed the conduct of elections in two phases. After due deliberations, the ECP decided that the polls will be held in two phases and the first phase of the elections will be conducted in the last week of May.

Moreover, the CEC directed the chief secretary to provide details of districts to be covered during the first phase so that necessary steps could be taken for preparations of the polls. The commission is already in the process of conducting LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two phases and the first phase was conducted in December last. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had last month talked about holding the local government polls in the province in two phases and proposed that the first phase can be held in the third week of May and the second one in the first week of June. The Sindh cabinet, earlier this week, approved further amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, making the Karachi mayor a member of the governing bodies of city development authorities and chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The amendments came after the PPP government promised to take up the concerns of the opposition parties, following a 29-day sit-in by the Jamaat-e-Islami outside the Sindh Assembly. The Pak Sarzameen Party had also staged a sit-in for a week.