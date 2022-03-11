Ashrafi terms holding OIC summit a moment of pride

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on 22nd March in Islamabad, which is very moment of pride for Pakistan.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is overseeing the arrangements in this regard and the OIC summit will be a proud moment for Pakistan and the guests of OIC summit will also attend the 23rd March parade,” he said while talking to the media on Thursday.

PUC Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Pakistan's relations with the Arab and rest of the Islamic world are very positive and stable. “The contemporary world situation is changing rapidly and we need a lot of contemplation and hardworking amidst this scenario,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi said the unity of the Islamic world and an independent foreign policy is Pakistan's priority. “Pakistan's interests regarding relations with the European Union, USA, China, Russia and the Arab world are on priority,” he said.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in relationship of two nations, faith and belief and no one can undo it. “In the same way, our relations are united and stable with all the brotherly Islamic countries,” he said. He said the incumbent era has witnessed Pakistan's stable and improved relations with Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait and other Arab countries.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in response to a question said that no-confidence motion will fail as the allies of Prime Minister Imran Khan will not leave Imran Khan. “All the coalition partners of the government are also with the government and the world will soon witness it,” he said.

Replying to another question, Ashrafi said that preparations are being made for the OIC Foreign Ministers' Council and this summit will hold discussions on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. “The OIC stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir has not been changed,” he said. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia owned unanimous stance on the issue of Palestine. “Every country has the right to decide as per its interests and reconciliations,” he said.