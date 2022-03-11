DRAP rules out increase in medicine prices

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf on Thursday ruled out an increase in the prices of medicines after the imposition of 17 per cent GST.

He said the federal government, DRAP and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) were committed to quality medicines and promoting pharmaceutical exports. Rauf was talking to reporters after visiting stalls at the concluding evening of a two-day 13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo at Expo Centre here on Thursday.

Mansoor Dilawar, Chairman PPMA, Hamid Raza, former Chairman, and Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event Management, were present. He said the authority was working day and night for ease of doing business and to help Pakistan achieve international status for its manufactured medicines under the listed status of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Today’s activity at the exhibition is encouraging us in a right direction. I have been told that a company is exporting medicines to Bangladesh and Halal gel capsules are being manufactured in Pakistan. The stalls dealing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) were reflecting the commitment of the government that approved the policy, the DRAP CEO said.

To a question, the DRAP CEO said the authority was implementing all international recommendations and guidelines that would allow people to get their medicines manufactured from any company that would have space for production. “This will help the pharma manufacturing industry to utilise its full capacity and generate employment. Oversees Pakistanis who have pharmaceutical bases in Pakistan will be also get their medicines produced by local companies.”

To another question about imposition of 17 per cent general sales tax on medicines, he said the tax had not pushed the prices of medicines. “The industry is altogether regulated, no one can change MPR by adding 17 percent tax in any medicine for sale,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two-day conference cum panel discussion on "Pharma Export and its challenges" also concluded. Over 70 exhibitors including companies from China, Germany and Turkey participated in the two-day mega event. A large number of business customers including doctors, pharmacists, representatives of pharma industry and traders visited the expo.

PGMI: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has urged the Punjab government to award degree awarding status to PGMI. Talking to the media here on Thursday, Dr Al-freed Zafar said doctors from across Pakistan and other countries joined PGMI for specialisation. He said the purpose of establishment of PGMI in 1974 was to provide medical education to Pakistani and foreign doctors.

He said Rs1 crore is being spent annually on research in this institution. He congratulated the position holders and asked the new doctors to serve the patients selflessly.