Pak blind team named for triangular cricket

ISLAMABAD: Nisar Ali to lead Pakistan cricket team for the blind in the Triangular Cricket Tournament scheduled to start from March 13 in the UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Council for Blinds (PBCC) has named a 17-member squad for the event. Besides Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will also compete in the event.

Squad: Nisar Ali (captain), Zafar Iqbal (vice captain), Riasat Khan, Muhammad Shazaib, Fakhar Abbas, Sajid Nawaz, Badar Munir, Matiullah, Shazaib Haider, Anees Javed, Moain Aslam, Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Mohsin Khan, Sanaullah Marwat, Akmal Hayyat, Israr ul Hassan.