Platinum Homes Tigers and Zacky Reapers win polo matches

LAHORE: Platinum Homes Tigers and Zacky Reapers emerged victorious in the Tower 21 Polo Super League matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day was a thrilling encounter and after a tough fight, Platinum Homes Tigers edged out The Eagles by 5-4.

Aleem Tiwana fired four fantastic goals while Raja Temur Nadeem converted one.

For The Eagles team, Hashim Kamal Agha banged in a brace while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ali Fareed scored one goal apiece.

Zacky Reapers played well against ZS Lions and defeated them by 5-3 in the second match of the day. Shah Qubilai Alam played the key role in Zacky Reapers' triumph as he hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals while young and talented Nazar Dean Ali Khan also played well and contributed two goals.

For ZS Lions, the contribution of goals came from Lt Col Omer Minhas (2 goals) and Farasat Ali Chatha (1 goal).