Sarwar helps KP tame Northern in Pakistan Cup match

ISLAMABAD: An all-round display by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sarwar Afridi tamed Northern in the Pakistan Cup One-day Cricket at the House of Northern Thursday.

Sarwar picked up 3-24 and then doubled it up with 119 to carry the day for the KP.

After being put into bat at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, Balochistan scored 320-4 in 50 overs. Opening batter Haseebullah top-scored with a 134-ball 142. The left-handed batter added 182 runs for the third wicket with Asad Shafiq, who returned undefeated on 101. The right-handed Asad innings included 15 fours and one six that came off 78 balls.

In return, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 215 in the 41st over.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Sindh beat Central Punjab by three wickets on the back of three wickets apiece from Abrar Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dahani.