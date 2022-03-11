Warner hopes NSK pitch will help bowlers

KARACHI: Terming the Pindi wicket benign and straight, Australia’s seasoned opener David Warner said on Thursday he hoped that the track in Karachi would offer something to the bowlers and would help make the second Test competitive and entertaining for the crowd.

“That’s not what we want from a cricketing point of view. You want something to break up and there be something for the spinners. It was not turning as much and when Nathan Lyon was hitting that rough, it wasn’t doing anything and it was straight and slow off the wicket,” Warner said in a virtual news conference.

“I don’t know what we are expecting here in Karachi until we have a look at the wicket but I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances, something that’s going be exciting and entertaining for the crowd,” said Warner, who hit a solid fifty in the drawn first Test in Pindi.

“There can be variety of challenges. We did not have a warm-up game and practised on wickets which were turning and obviously out in the middle it was quite flat and did not offer anything. To be honest if you look at first innings, there were only four dismissals,” Warner said.

Asked what he would like to say to the people around the world about prospects of touring Pakistan, Warner was full of praise for his host nation. “Obviously, we went to Islamabad first and I got nothing but great weather to say about, the scenery, the mountains in the background from the hotel and the ground. You can say the people were absolutely amazing. Fans engaged not with the Pakistan team only but also backed us and were cheering for both teams. It was overall excited that cricket was back in Pakistan. Obviously, there are a lot of people to thank to get this tour, the Cricket Australia, the PCB, the military and the police. They make sure that we are safe and sound and we applaud them for that and we are grateful for this opportunity,” Warner said.

Asked how he would tackle spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan at Karachi as the wicket is expected to offer assistance to the spinners, Warner said they would be tackled as they did in the first Test. “I think the way we addressed them in the first Test. There were a few dismissals which obviously were batsmen’s errors. From our point of view, we obviously will wait to see how the surface looks like, depending on if it turns or assists from the rough. Everyone will have a game plan and everyone must stick to their game plan.

“If you win the toss and bat first, you get a good wicket to bat on before it starts any turn, so it’s toss-dependent,” Warner elaborated.