Faheem rejoins squad after clearing antigen test

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has rejoined the national squad after he cleared the repeat Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Thursday.
The all-rounder had on Wednesday tested positive for covid-19 and had been isolated for five days.
Faheem had missed the first Test in Rawalpindi due to fitness issues.
The outcome has created his chances of playing in the Karachi Test which will begin from Saturday (tomorrow).
