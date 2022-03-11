‘We will have to be on our toes’, Imam warns before 2nd Test

KARACHI: Knowing well that Australia are tough and can come hard, Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq on Thursday said that they will have to play good cricket in the Karachi Test which will begin here at the National Stadium from Saturday (tomorrow).

“Definitely Karachi Test is very important. I think Australia is a sort of side which makes a good comeback and comes very hard. We will have to be on our toes,” Imam told a virtual news conference.

Imam achieved a big milestone when he became the tenth Pakistani batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test when he did this against Australia in the first Test in Pindi.

“Obviously when you play against Australia at home conditions and God blesses you with such a performance it cannot be explained in words,” Imam said.

He said his first-class performances and his association with the Pakistan’s Test team as a 12th man helped him a lot in making a strong comeback. “I have been representing Pakistan for the last five years but during the last one and a half year I was not in the playing XI, although I was part of the squad as a 12th man and that also helped me,” adding he had learnt a lot while sitting outside and analysed his mistakes.

“I worked hard with the coaches. There was a process and I tried that the way I had performances in ODI I could bring them into Test cricket too. Thanks God and due to prayers of parents that I made a fine comeback,” said Imam.

Imam opined they should look into their own strength while preparing wickets.

“No one wants a draw obviously but when we go to Australian conditions they prepare tracks according to their own strength. We should look into our strength and we will try to ensure that the next game at Karachi produces results,” he said.

He added that the Pindi match was good for the side as they bowled out the opposition and in the Pindi match 70 overs were wasted too. “Had that not happened then we would have forced them to bat again,”the opener said.

Iman said they were looking forward to the Karachi Test and would try to win the game

He also credited Karachi camp for sound performance in the first Test and also lauded batting coach Mohammad Yousuf for the way he guides the batsmen.

“As far as Mohammad Yousuf is concerned, this is his first assignment as a batting coach. The best is that he does not make things complicated. He asks us about our needs and tries to make it simpler. Yousuf did not talk on techniques but he talked about tactical things in a positive frame of mind,” Imam said.

Reacting to a question, Imam said he faced criticism whether he performed or not.

“I have played for five years and have played around 60 matches for the country. Even after that I face criticism. I have no pain and this is very normal to me. My job is to perform and whether it is a quality innings or not I know it from my think-tanks and my coaches and skipper who are more important for me. How they guide me, expect from me and rate me. Their words are more important to me. It makes no difference how outsiders rate my innings. People have their own opinions and I respect all,” Imam said.

Imam said he is ready to play in any condition and on any sort of track.

“I had not told the curator to prepare the pitch. He is not my relative. It was a wicket for all, also for Australia who we bowled out and no hundred came from them. I think Karachi wicket will be the same which we play on in the first-class. My previous performances were offshore as I have played Tests in England, South Africa and Ireland. Whether it will be green or low wicket, or brown, my job is to play cricket and I will play. The rest is in the hands of God. My job is to believe in practice,” he said.