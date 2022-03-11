Yousuf satisfied with batsmen’s performances

KARACHI: Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf is very happy with the way his batsmen performed in the Rawalpindi Test against Australia and hopes the second Test in Karachi will be result-oriented.

“I am very happy with the way the batsmen clicked in the first Test,” Yousuf told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

“It was Abdullah Shafique’s third game and Imam-ul-Haq was also making a comeback and both delivered historic performance. Both shared hundred partnerships in both the innings. Azhar Ali’s performance was remarkable. Australians tested him with bouncers but he stood like a rock. When they tried to push him into discomfort zone he would bring them into his own comfort zone and this shows the experience he has. His 185-run innings helped the team a lot,” said Yousuf, one of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen.

“The batsmen batted the way we wanted them to,” he said. “Now we are in Karachi and it seems that on this wicket there will be a result,” Yousuf hoped.

He said the camp in Karachi had helped the boys a lot in the first Test. “I hope our batsmen will also bat well onwards,” he said.

Yousuf said that wickets should be prepared according to one’s own strength as hosts. “Fans have their own thinking but you will have to play according to your strength. We never get things of our choice when we go to Australia. We will have to look how we can dominate the opposition. In 12 out of 15 sessions in Pindi, we dominated Australia and we played as per our strength,” he said.

“Wherever you go in the world the hosts prepare wickets according to their strength and we also should make wickets according to our strength,” he stressed.

He lauded the calibre of Abdullah Shafique. “He is playing top-class cricket. He is talented and we hope that he will play for a long time. He batted well in the first innings. He admonished himself when he got out with that shot. We cannot get angry during the match because we are to give confidence to the players. The more we listen to the players the more we will get from them,” Yousuf said.

“During lunch when I asked him what happened, Abdullah told the whole story and in the second innings he batted in the same way he was talking about,” he said.

Yousuf said that they would try to do certain things to help the batsmen score runs on any surface. “Look, Australia faced defeats in India. Obviously when you come out of your home you have to play on different surfaces. Some teams cope with the challenges but most teams face issues. We will try to keep our players’ confidence high and also keep doing certain things at home so that when our team goes abroad it could perform well there too,” Yousuf said.