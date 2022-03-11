‘AJK, GB people stand with PM Imran’

Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and senior minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the special meeting of the AJK cabinet is a sign of full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting in Muzaffarabad, he said this proves that the people of Azad Kashmir stand with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said the Kashmir ambassador will once again succeed and the opposition will have to face the consequences. He added that the people and parliaments of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan stand with the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a strong pleader of Kashmiris and there is no precedent in the past for the way he has represented Kashmiris in international forums as an ambassador of Kashmir.

He said in the recent elections, Kashmiris showed their support to the Prime Minister and PTI candidates and for the first time. Imran Khan is the liberator of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and AJK, he added.

He maintained that the Pakistan Prime Minister will improve the health, infrastructure and communication systems of the people of AJK and would provide opportunities for Kashmiri youth to move forward through ‘Kamyab Jawan programms’.

He was of the view that the Pakistan PM would also form the government again after completing his term. The PTI Azad Kashmir’s entire party, cabinet and Kashmir’s followers stand with Imran Khan, he maintained.