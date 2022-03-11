‘Pakistan should support non-bloc politics’

Islamabad : Pakistan’s former advisor on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi urged the Government of Pakistan to support non-bloc policies in coordination with other likeminded developing countries.

Mr Fatemi was speaking at an event on “Ukraine crisis: what next?” organised here by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). Mr Fatemi maintained that Ukraine had longstanding historical, religious and cultural links with Russia since the time of the Tsars and, consequently, Moscow always viewed it in its sphere of influence. Thus it deemed Western plans to include it in NATO as in breach of the US and the West's solemn promises, particularly as it is convinced that the US wants to bring Ukraine in NATO, a development that would seriously threaten Russia's core national security interests, he said.

He observed that foreign policy pronouncements are far more credible and effective when couched in nuanced and conciliatory expressions. He argued that the US pursued a policy of insisting on its own sphere of influence in the American hemisphere ever since the early 19th Century under Monroe Doctrine. At the same time, the US was in the habit of denying the pursuit of a similar policy of spheres of influence to other states, which resulted in friction with competing powers.

Ambassador Fatemi was of the view that Russian intervention in Ukraine could have long-term consequences for Europe, as the US had re-established its presence in the continent with renewed resolve and determination, convincing the Europeans, in particular the Eastern European countries, that it alone was in a position to protect them from Moscow's ambitions. Germany too, had already made major changes in its policy towards Russia, while also announcing its plans for large-scale defence procurements. NATO membership had thus become the single biggest source of comfort for the Europeans, which meant increased dependency on the US.