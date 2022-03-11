‘Shooting’ trend in pollen count to be monitored

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) will forecast the ‘shooting’ trend of pollens in the twin cities on the basis of prevailing meteorological conditions and by using statistical techniques in the spring season.

According to the PMD, prior information about the pollen counts will help pollen allergy patients better prepare for the coming situation.

It informed that peak pollen season in Islamabad has started and it is likely to end in mid-April, so till then the pollen allergy patients may have some tough time due to rise in pollen count.

The official record showed that highest concentration of pollens in the recent years were recorded in sectors E-8, F-10, G-6 and H-8 that was nearly 17,809. The highest ever recorded concentration of pollen in the capital was 48,080 per m3 on March 26, 2008. The second highest concentration recorded was 44,828 per m3 on March 14, 2008. The third highest ever recorded reading was of 43,780 on March 17, 2009. Extremely high pollen concentration in the month of March and relatively less high is generally recorded in July.

Pollen counts will be taken with an air-sampling device, such as a rotorod. The device will use sticky rods that test the air on a regular basis. Every 24 hours or so, these rods will be examined for the number of pollen grains. The count will be converted into units of grains per cubic meter of air. There are still 12,000 male wild mulberry trees in Islamabad, which are responsible for serving as carriers of pollen.