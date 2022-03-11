‘COVID created gap in learning’

Islamabad : The COVID-19 brought about a generational catastrophe in terms of learning as in the next 5-6 years the gap of learning of the past 2 years will be evident, said Dr Fatima Dar, CEO, Oak Consulting.

Dr Dar was speaking at a webinar on “Accelerating Sustainable Development beyond Pandemic: way forward for Pakistan” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Dr Dar said that we require compensatory learning to overcome the loss of knowledge in the switch we had to make during COVID pandemic. Bringing innovation in the curriculum is the need of the time as the world is transforming quickly; we are producing graduates, but they are not skilled enough to fit in the global market, she concluded.

Dr Habib Bokhari, vice-chancellor, University of Kohsar, Murree, Dr Samina Tasneem Zahra, representing UNDP, Shehzad Ali Khan, vice-chancellor, Health Services Academy, and Dr Iqrar A Khan, vice-chancellor, University of Agriculture, also spoke on the occasion.

According to global standards, we have already touched our limit in terms of population that can be fed with 50 million acres of land Pakistan currently has in cultivation.