‘COVID created gap in learning’

Islamabad : The COVID-19 brought about a generational catastrophe in terms of learning as in the next 5-6 years the gap of learning of the past 2 years will be evident, said Dr Fatima Dar, CEO, Oak Consulting.
Dr Dar was speaking at a webinar on “Accelerating Sustainable Development beyond Pandemic: way forward for Pakistan” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
Dr Dar said that we require compensatory learning to overcome the loss of knowledge in the switch we had to make during COVID pandemic. Bringing innovation in the curriculum is the need of the time as the world is transforming quickly; we are producing graduates, but they are not skilled enough to fit in the global market, she concluded.
Dr Habib Bokhari, vice-chancellor, University of Kohsar, Murree, Dr Samina Tasneem Zahra, representing UNDP, Shehzad Ali Khan, vice-chancellor, Health Services Academy, and Dr Iqrar A Khan, vice-chancellor, University of Agriculture, also spoke on the occasion.
According to global standards, we have already touched our limit in terms of population that can be fed with 50 million acres of land Pakistan currently has in cultivation.
Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior minister, Sardar Tanveer...
Islamabad : A book based on the living conditions of ‘Baba Pir Alpa’ was also unveiled. The book based on the life...
Islamabad : Pakistan’s former advisor on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi urged the Government of Pakistan to support...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department will forecast the ‘shooting’ trend of pollens in the twin...
Islamabad : The 19 per cent of children remained out of school in 2021 while the 40 per cent of government and 23 per...
Islamabad : Islamabad Women Chamber & Atomcamp is organising 3rd WIBFEST for women entrepreneurs. This event aims to...
Comments