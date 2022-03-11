IWCCI celebrating women in business at WIBFEST

Islamabad : Islamabad Women Chamber & Atomcamp is organising 3rd WIBFEST for women entrepreneurs. This event aims to create an opportunity for Women in Business from all across Pakistan specially to showcase their products or services, validate their ideas, build their brand and develop their own network of marketing, customers and suppliers.

President IWCCI Naima Ansari while talking to ‘The News’ said that this is a ‘much-needed’ and ‘should-participate’ event not only for the entrepreneurs, rather - the entire business fraternity is welcome to seam this junction that will open a window of possibilities for everyone. Due to 2020 - 2021 were challenging years for all of us, globally and individually, small businesses felt the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially it had a severe effect on women owned businesses.

In order to support and encourage women in business IWCCI is organising WIBFEST 2022 on 12th and 13th March at F-9 Park, Islamabad. Hence, this connecting, collaborating and clustering will provide the strength needed to promote businesses in Pakistan. WIBFEST will showcase the creative products and handicrafts coming to Islamabad from all across Pakistan.

IWCCI President Naima Ansari said that women empowerment's true significance will be when we will truly acknowledge, recognize and support women on every day basis through enabling policies and structures to provide them equitable access to all resources to flourish with a multiplier impact.