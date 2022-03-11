Robust climate leadership role of rich nations stressed

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday urged rich nations to show robust climate leadership role through enhanced conversation on climate issues to protect the world from the fallouts of climate crisis through evidence-based environmental conservation and protection measures.

He was addressing a high-level Pakistan Leadership Conversation-2022 event organised at a local hotel in partnership with the climate change ministry by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The PM's aide said the government had launched efforts for boosting climate agenda through conversation at various forums and climate leadership role through various world-acclaimed green initiatives as part of global climate action direly needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people from adverse impacts of the climate crisis, particularly those living in climate-vulnerable areas.

“To plug the climate action gaps in particularly our part of the world, which is extremely vulnerable climate change impacts, we need to produce leaders who converse out climate solutions by introducing courses for managers in various socio-economic sectors to promote environmental conversation concepts at their organisational levels,” he said.

Amin Aslam called for the youth's better understanding of climate change impacts on the lives and livelihoods of the communities, ecosystems and biodiversity that fed the world.

"Educating those with limited experience and engaging them with issues on climate change and its impacts on ecosystem services and biodiversity, enabling them with skills to assess the climate change related issues relevant to their work in various socio-economic sectors is of paramount importance for the future conservation and climate action so that they would effectively identify needs and then evaluate-appropriate responses to the climate crisis and its impacts," he said.

The PM's aide said the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had projected that the world has less than 10 years to stave off locking in a future of catastrophic consequences, but it signified the need for producing and climate leaders at not only national and international levels but also local levels.