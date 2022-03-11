IAEA concludes IRRS follow up mission

Islamabad : Pakistan hosted an Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) Follow-up Mission comprising 10 foreign experts from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and nuclear regulatory bodies of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ethiopia from February 28 to March 7, 2022.

The IRRS is a voluntary peer review service of the IAEA, which upon request from member states, evaluates the performance and effectiveness of nuclear regulatory authorities in these states in relation to international safety standards.

The objective of the Follow-up Mission was to review the progress made in implementing the recommendations and suggestions made by the Full Scope IRRS Mission previously conducted at Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in 2014.

The review team was satisfied with the progress made by Pakistan on all the thirteen recommendations raised by the IRRS Mission previously and lauded Pakistan’s efforts to keep its nuclear regulatory infrastructure and functioning at par with the international safety standards of the IAEA.