52,370 cases reported in 2021

Islamabad : Across all the indicators concerning women and children’s social wellbeing, a record 52,370 cases of violence against women and children were reported in the year 2021, says annual ‘State of Violence against Women and Children in Pakistan: District Wise Analysis’ report published by Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO). Only 8,719 incidents were reported by media.

Every year, SSDO publishes the report to provide accurate data on the prevalence and statistics of violence against women and children. This report is published bi-annually; with data collected via two means including media tracking of Pakistan’s six most widely read newspapers and data from the government on officially registered cases with the police by filing Right to Information (RTI) requests.

In terms of violence against women and children, the statistics showed dismal results as there was not only a stark increase in cases from the year 2020, but also a considerable increase from the first half of the year. Interestingly, in terms of media tracking, the number of reported cases was much less as compared to the actual number reported to law enforcement agencies. It shows that majority of such cases fail to gain media attraction.

The report shows that violence against women was rampant in the country in 2021 and a record 27,273 such cases were reported from different parts of the country. Amongst the provinces, Punjab remained at the top with 25,751 officially registered cases that constitute more than half of the total cases of violence against women reported. The media could only report 3,160 cases. There were 128 cases of violence against women registered in Islamabad with only 40 cases covered by media.

Of those total cases of crimes reported, kidnapping of women (18,390) also saw a great hike. Nevertheless, the mainstream media tracked only 2,699 cases of kidnapping of women in the same period. The highest number of cases of kidnapping of women (177) registered in Islamabad were contrary to only a small number of (68) cases reported in the media given the fact that Islamabad hosts one of the largest media outlets.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen expressed concern that sensitive cases often go unreported in the media. “It is commendable of SSDO to launch a comprehensive report of such consolidated data, especially when no one else is doing so,” she said. Furthermore, she stated that women need to be cognizant of their basic human rights, and there needs to be work done to ensure that awareness is spread. Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO stated that cases of violence against women and children are continuously on the rise. “However, the proper resolution of such cases is still lacking, as many of these victims never get justice. All relevant stakeholders, such as civil society organisations, activists, the police, lawyers and the government need to work together to ensure speedy justice and eradicate this problem from society.”