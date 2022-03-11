Son stabs mother

Rawalpindi: In an unfortunate incident, a youngman stabbed his real mother, who refused to fulfill his demand of providing him heavy amount on Friday, police said. The Mandra police have registered first information report (FIR) and arrested him.

The man, identified as Habib, living in Mandra, located in outskirts of Rawalpindi demanded a huge amount from his real mother for his personal use, on her refusal to accept his demand, he suddenly whipped out a dagger and stabbed her repeatedly, police, quoting witnesses said. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Zunair Cheema, SP of the zone, said that those who were involved in ignominy of their elder, specially, parents and torture them, would not be endured. He said that the police would prepare the case on the grounds of concrete evidences to produce him before the court of law.