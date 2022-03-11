Board takes key decisions to uplift NIH

Islamabad: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) took key decisions to improve the functionality of the institute, and the organisational structure and vision of its constituents during a meeting held here Thursday with Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta in the chair.

Discussions were held on improved working of the Health Research Institute. The terms of Reference of the Health Data Center were also discussed. The meeting reviewed the proposed structure for the Institute of Health and Nutrition and the Centre for Environmental and Occupational Health, and made recommendations to ensure that both centers play an effective national role as envisioned in the new NIH Act.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Surgeon General of Pakistan Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, and other members of the BoG attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Faisal talked about the important role of NIH in disease control and prevention. He dwelt at length on the reforms process being undertaken by the government under the NIH Act to transform the institution.