 
close
Friday March 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two POs arrested

By Our Correspondent
March 11, 2022

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders having the head money of Rs1million in the Jabori area here on Thursday.

“We have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in seven murders, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.

Comments