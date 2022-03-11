The corrupt clique out to oust govt, says PTI leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Dost Mohammad Khan Mehsud on THursday lashed out at the opposition parties for trying to topple the government through their no-confidence motion by allegedly influencing the loyalties of the elected representatives by offering them huge monetary benefits.

Through a statement, the PTI leader reminded the nation how the corrupt opposition politicians, who had been daggers drawn in the past, had joined hands to derail a popular democratic set up.

He expressed his confidence that their premature move would be bound to fail as the party’s representatives and the allied parties were solidly stood by the prime minister.

He paid glowing tributes to the bold and visionary leadership of Imran Khan, who had refused to take sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and laid the foundations of independent foreign policy on the right course by avoiding bloc politics based on the vital national Interests.

Pakistan had suffered a lot owing to wrong foreign policies in the past, he said, adding, Imran’s pragmatic foreign policy overtures had greatly enhanced Pakistan status and stature as an independent state.

Senator Dost Muhammed made it clear that the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion had the backing of the hostile foreign powers who were bent on punishing PM Imran Khan for pursuing independent foreign policy.

He came down hard on Zardari and urged the government to open the Mir Murtaza case and constitute a JIT to unearth the facts.

He urged the media to desist from airing baseless news regarding differences in the ruling party.