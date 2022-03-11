DCs made ‘Justices of Peace’ for merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed the deputy commissioners of merged districts as ‘Justices of Peace’ for the areas of their jurisdiction under Section-22 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to a notification of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, the decision was taken in view of the problems faced by the public in adapting to the recently introduced police system, especially with regards to registration of first information reports, attestation of documents and personal identification for legal purposes.

The deputy commissioners, empowered as such, would also assist the police and courts in matters of arrests in cognizable offences, the communique said, adding, the DCs would now be legally responsible for the prevention of any breach of peace or disruption of public tranquility in the merged districts.

“The district administration and police in merged districts have been directed to organise awareness sessions with the public and also hold darbars of the police force for its awareness and compliance,” it added.

Meanwhile, the police officials of North Waziristan who had announced a strike against their pending demands as well as giving magisterial powers to the deputy commissioners returned to duty after assurance that their demands would be addressed.

An official said the regional police officer Bannu, Ashfaq Anwar, held a meeting with the representatives of the former levies and khassadars and assured them their demands will be addressed. The RPO said their genuine demands would be forwarded to the senior officials so measures were taken to address all their issues.

Apart from nor fulfilling their due demands for long, the khassadars who are now part of KP police had announced that they would not perform duty if the district administration were given magisterial powers. They asked the police and administration in former tribal areas to perform their duties according to the law and within their own jurisdiction like other districts of the country.

It may be mentioned here that the police in North Waziristan tribal district had on Wednesday announced an indefinite boycott of duties to protest the provincial government’s decision of delegating magisterial powers to deputy commissioners in the region.