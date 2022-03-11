Swat elders threaten to stage protest outside KP Assembly

MINGORA: Rejecting the government’s decision to build the Swat Expressway phase-II on agricultural land, the elders and landowners from various parts of Swat district have threatened to stage protest outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Parliament House in Islamabad if the government failed to listen to their grievances.

Addressing a press conference at the Swat Press Club, Umar Ali Shah Advocate, Ijazul Haq, Wakil Ahmad Kanju and others demanded that the proposed Swat Expressway should be built on the bank of the river to save the already diminishing agricultural land and orchards.

“We have limited Agricultural land and the locals have grown orchards, but now the provincial government wants to snatch it from the people. This is a source of livelihood for our families,” said Umar Ali Shah advocate.

He added that building the motorway on fertile land would be a violation of the Environmental Protection Act 1997, Land acquisition rules, agricultural protection rules and River Protection Act.

“We will not allow the government to build it on the proposed plan. We will resist it at all costs. This government is illegal and is taking illegal steps to deprive the people from their lands,” said Abdul Wakil Khan.

He alleged that the chief minister’s brother, Ahmad Khan, was the de facto chief minister, who has refused to listen to the pleas of the affectees. He maintained that the affectees were ready for every consequence to save their lands.

Another land owner Ijazul Haq alleged that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was victimizing his political opponents, and was, therefore, reluctant to address the grievances of the land owners. “We are not against development. We want the motorway to be built on the map prepared by the irrigation department. Building a motorway three 3000 feet away from the River bank is illogical,” he went on to add.