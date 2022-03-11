24 shops, 17 hotels razed as operation continues in Sardaryab

CHARSADDA: The district administration demolished 24 shops and 17 hotels and retrieved over 250 kanal government land from the grabbers during the ongoing operation against the encroachments on the banks of River Kabul in Sardaryab picnic spot.

Earlier, the owners of hotels and huts were given a three-day deadline to raze their illegally built structures voluntarily but they did not pay heed to the district administration warning.

Following the Peshawar High Court order to demolish huts and all other encroachments in Sardaryab area of Charsadda, the district administration launched an operation in which 24 shops and 17 hotels were razed while over 250 kanal government land had been retrieved from the grabbers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan said that the PHC had ordered for the demolition of huts and all other encroachments in Sardaryab area in Charsadda recently.

He said the district administration promptly acted and demolished a number of illegally built structures along the banks of the river.

He said that the river would be restored to its original shape to bring back its natural beauty and flow of water.

The official added that a report about the operation would be submitted to the PHC next week.

It may be mentioned that a bench of PHC headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had ordered the departments concerned to demolish the park and fish huts on the banks of the River Kabul at Sardaryab.

The court had expressed anger as to why the local administration and the irrigation department were silent while people have encroached over the river and made construction, which can be dangerous.

The bench during the hearing observed that despite the court order, the sewerage lines fall in the river and make it polluted.

The court directed the administration and the irrigation department to clear the encroachments in Sardaryab and submit a report. The hearing was then adjourned till April 6.