29 arrested in Bannu joint search

BANNU: The Police and security forces conducted a joint search operation after an attack on police post in the jurisdiction of the Fateh Khel Police Station, officials said on Thursday.
Two constables sustained injuries during the attack on a police post on Wednesday. The search operation was conducted against the miscreants and other anti-social elements in areas of Miryan and PS Cantt Mandan police stations.
DPO Bannu Imran Shahid said that a heavy personnel of police and Pak Army contingent took part in the operation.
During search operation, he said, raid on the abodes of suspects were conducted during midnight where 29 suspected persons arrested and interrogated. About nine Kalashnikovs, four repeaters, four shot guns, 11 pistols and one rifle have been recovered.
