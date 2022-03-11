Cop martyred in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a traffic cop and injured a passer-by in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

It was learnt that the cop identified as Mustafa Khan was on duty in Bara Bazaar when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot while a passer-by was injured.The injured was taken to a hospital in Peshawar.