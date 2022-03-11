Justice Khawaja Naseem takes oath as AJK acting CJ

MUZAFFARABAD: The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem has taken oath as the Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Justice Naseem was administered the oath of office by the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Muzaffarabad Thursday, attended by Justice Raza Ali Khan, Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir, Ad-hoc Judge of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Justice Sardar Muhammad Habib Zia, Justice Mian Arif Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bihar, Justice Sardar Muhammad and others. Members of Bar Council, president and officials of the Supreme Court and High Court Bar, office-bearers of District Bar Association Mirpur, Rawalakot and Kotli were also present.