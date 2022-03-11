Seminar held on prevention of drugs

PESHAWAR: A one-day seminar was organised by the Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) for the prevention and control of drugs.

Director General Excise and Taxation Mahmood Aslam Wazir along with excise officials, Awkum’s Director Academics Prof Dr Saeedul Islam, Provost Dr Idrees, Director ORIC Dr Tariq Mehmood, Director Sports Dr Farooq Hussain and a large number of students attended the event.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir also visited various departments of the university, including the Central Library Academic Block and sports ground.

He said that soon the department would sign a MoU with Awkum, under which students will conduct research on narcotics and will also make recommendations for joint research with INL.

On the occasion, a drug awareness walk was also held at the Garden Campus of the university, which was also attended by Awkum Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, accompanied by other officers and a large number of students.

Speaking at the seminar, he said that drugs had become a global problem as more and more people are addicted to drugs than ever before.

“Unfortunately, the younger generation is becoming increasingly addicted to drugs. Drug rehabilitation is not only the responsibility of the individual or the state but also a social and national responsibility. Therefore, we must fulfill our responsibility,” he said.

“Our commitment is to have a drug-free society. Let’s play our role together in this jihad,” the vice-chancellor said.

He also briefed Mahmood Aslam on facilities being offered by Awkum to the students.