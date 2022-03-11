Electoral reforms discussed at consultative forum

PESHAWAR: Suggestions and proposals for electoral reforms were debated at a consultative forum held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), had organised the forum on the latest electoral reforms currently before the parliament. The objective of the forum was to inform and engage citizens and policymakers to strengthen the electoral processes in Pakistan for free, fair and credible elections.

Speakers at the forum included Muhammad Farid Afridi, joint provincial election commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Darren Nance, chief technical advisor UNDP- SELP, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president PILDAT, and Aasiya Riaz, joint director PILDAT.

In his presentation, Muhammad Farid Afridi said that the ECP was always keen on effective implementation of its constitutional responsibilities and it had also shared a reform package consisting of 40 amendments before the parliament. The ECP is also working to review implementation of legal amendments made already by the parliament in the Elections Act, 2017.

Darren Nance said that UNDP’s project on Strengthening Electoral and Legislative Processes (SELP) works to promote accountability and transparency. He expressed his pleasure upon seeing participation from political parties along with members of the civil society, academia and media to discuss electoral reforms for credible, fair and inclusive elections in Pakistan.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2020 had been introduced in the National Assembly on October 16, 2020. The Bill was referred to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which approved the bill on June 8, 2021. The PTI government also promulgated the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance on February 6, 2021. On June 10, 2021, after suspending the rules, the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 (which was the modified version of the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance) were passed by the National Assembly. On November 17, 2021, in a joint sitting of the parliament, the Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2021 was passed.

The forum was aimed at consultations on the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 pending before the Senate of Pakistan, he added. He said that a rigorous process of consultation should have ideally taken place on the bill in the parliament by inviting citizens’ input.

PILDAT Joint Director Aasiya Riaz presented an overview of the key clauses of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to lay down the basis of the consultation.

The consultation forum was attended by representatives from four political parties i.e Asia Saleh Khattak, MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Salahuddin Mohmand of the Awami National Party (ANP), Ranjeet Singh, MPA of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Siddiq Paracha and PTI’s Maaz Ahmed Kakakhel.