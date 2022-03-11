Swiss MPs back UN Security Council bid

Geneva: Switzerland’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council was strongly backed by lawmakers on Thursday, despite fears it could "torpedo" Swiss neutrality.
Thursday’s vote comes with Switzerland’s traditional neutral stance already thrown into question by its imposition of sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The National Council lower house of parliament voted by 125 to 56 to support the Security Council candidacy -- a move that has consistently been opposed by the country’s largest party, the populist, right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP).
Switzerland looks set to join the Security Council for two years from 2023. The wealthy Alpine nation and Malta are the only candidates for the two seats allocated to western Europe up for election in New York in June. The Swiss government believes Security Council membership will strengthen the country’s international standing.
