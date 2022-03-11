71 children die in Ukraine

KYIV: At least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on February 24, a Ukrainian parliament official said on Thursday. The toll was announced amid outrage over the bombing Wednesday of a children’s hospital in Mariopol that officials said killed three people, including a young girl.
