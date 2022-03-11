Biden seeks to repair image

Washington: A congressional round of applause and a bump in the polls: US President Joe Biden has newfound political momentum from his handling of the war in Ukraine, but experts warn it might not last.

Last week, the 79-year-old president got a lengthy standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress when he underlined America’s steadfast support for Ukraine during his State of the Union speech. The moment of strong bipartisanship was remarkable for a country where political divisions run deep, especially ahead of hotly contested midterm elections later this year.