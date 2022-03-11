 
Friday March 11, 2022
Actor Gerard Depardieu can be tried for rape: court

By AFP
March 11, 2022

Paris: A French court on Thursday rejected a bid by star actor Gerard Depardieu to have rape charges against him dropped, the chief prosecutor in the case said. The actor, 73, was last year charged with raping and sexually assaulting a young French actress at his home in Paris three years earlier, an accusation he has called "baseless".

