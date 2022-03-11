Actor Gerard Depardieu can be tried for rape: court

Paris: A French court on Thursday rejected a bid by star actor Gerard Depardieu to have rape charges against him dropped, the chief prosecutor in the case said. The actor, 73, was last year charged with raping and sexually assaulting a young French actress at his home in Paris three years earlier, an accusation he has called "baseless".
Geneva: Switzerland’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council was strongly backed by lawmakers on Thursday,...
Washington: Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according...
Lucknow, India: A firebrand monk and poster boy of Hindu nationalism retained power in India’s most populous state...
Sydney: Australia will boost its defence forces by some 30 percent by 2040, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on...
Tehran: Iran on Thursday accused the United States of working to "complicate" efforts to restore a 2015 nuclear deal,...
KYIV: At least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir...
