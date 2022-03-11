Cold shoulder for Russian artists sparks debate

New York: As Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, a pall has fallen over Russian artists, long crown jewels of a country whose fine arts are an eminent source of soft power.

Superstar operatic soprano Anna Netrebko and renowned conductor Valery Gergiev are among the luminaries axed from performing on the global stages they have long graced -- but do cultural boycotts work?

The freezing out of artists who have espoused pro-Kremlin views -- or who receive funding from the Russian state -- recalls similar measures taken over apartheid-era South Africa or against Israeli institutions in solidarity with Palestinians as part of the BDS movement.