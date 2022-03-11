Roadmap to curb online exploitation of children: ombudsman

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman on Thursday said that a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration with line departments, welfare bodies and assembly members to curb online exploitation and harassment of children. He said this while presiding over a meeting of the working group for the elimination of online exploitation of children.

Azam Suleman disclosed that the working group would outline practical recommendations in collaboration with line departments to eradicate online exploitation of children and promote safe internet activities in the province. He said that the government was committed to promoting a child-friendly society at the provincial, divisional, district and grassroots level, adding that it was needed to sensitise the general public to promote a child-friendly society and the role of social media was important in this regard. During the meeting, the participants discussed the case referral system and it was decided that a roadmap would be chalked out to ensure timely delivery of justice through mutual coordination of line departments. It stressed that parents and teachers should sensitise children about safe online activities and in this regard, awareness subjects should be added to the school curriculum.