Kidney Day walk

LAHORE:Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) successfully conducted a walk on Thursday to commemorate World Kidney Day to raise awareness about preventive measures to lower the risk of kidney diseases.

The walk proved to be a big success as a large number of people participated in it. The partakers expressed that they gained useful information from medical specialists’ talks on symptoms of kidney diseases, modern preventive measures, and treatments being provided in the hospital. Prof Dr Javed Raza Gardezi, Chairman BoG PKLI, Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab; Dr Najmul Hassan Shah, Medical Director PKLI; Dr Faisal Amir, Hospital Director; Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Chairman Nephrology and Director Medical Education attended the event.

They shared some of the best insightful lectures with the participants regarding the pivotal role of kidneys. It is pertinent to mention that PKLI has successfully performed about 450 kidney and liver transplants, while 15 liver paediatric transplants have also been done.