IG orders curbing organised crime

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CIA Lahore to do a better job in eradicating organised crime and rooting out professional criminals. He said that anti-vehicle lifting wing (AVLS) should be further strengthened to prevent theft of motorcycle, rickshaw and other vehicles and intelligence based operations be launched against bike and car thieves gangs in Lahore. He directed Lahore police to undertake profiling of land grabbing groups, take action against drug pushers. IG Punjab issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of Lahore Police Operations and Investigation Wing. He directed Lahore police to ensure quality investigation of cases and said that workload of cases on investigating officers should be reduced.

Man dies in hospital: A 70-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday, two days after he was found unconscious in the Shadman area. Some passersby spotted a man lying unconscious in the Shadman area two days ago and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, was admitted to hospital where he expired. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Four injured: Four persons were injured when a speeding bus overturned near Shamkay Bhattian, Multan Road on Thursday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured passengers to hospital.

house fire: Two three-year-old boys were injured when a fire broke out in a house in Adil Town, Manga Mandi on Thursday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The injured children identified as Usman, son of Azam, and Ali Raza, son of Ijaz Ahmad, were admitted to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,049 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,089 were injured. Out of this, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.