Prosecution dept disposes of 70,000 cases, removes 3 officials

LAHORE:More than 70,000 cases have been disposed of in all districts of Punjab under a case flow management system. All the cases are being tracked through digitisation. More than 65,000 cases have been uploaded on Case Flow Management System.

This was stated by Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwer while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here Thursday. Additional Secretary Prosecution, Additional Secretary Admin, Deputy Secretary Prosecution and others attended the meeting. Secretary Nadeem Sarwer said due to efforts of the department a significant improvement has been seen in trial of the cases in courts and prosecutors are pursuing the cases diligently.

The secretary said 10,339 cases were registered in City during the last three months and 5,934 cases were uploaded on system while the remaining 4,405 cases were in the process of uploading. He said 100 percent uploading of the cases were completed in all the districts and now any case could be monitored through FIRs from its beginning to end by digital tracking system and performance of all the prosecutors of Punjab is monitored through digital system, he added. He said framing of charge on all the accused in Priyantha Kumara case would be done tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, the Punjab Prosecution Department has removed three officials from their services from September 2020 to up till now. Ziadat Ali Khan, ADPP(BS-17), from district Multan has been removed from his service under PEEDA Act 2006. The officer was called and asked to comply with the order SO (E-I) PPD/24-199/2010. He had been directed to appear before MS Nishter Hospital, Multan. Iftikhar Mehdi, ADPP (BS-17), has been removed from service. The secretary prosecution department imposed a minor penalty of censure upon him and the absence period from January 1, 2018 to August 7, 2018 was treated as extraordinary leave pay subject to approval of the Finance Department and directed him to work at district Kasur vide order dated 09-08-2018. The officer remained absent since 2018.

Nadeem Sarwar told The News that the official was given an opportunity to explain himself but he did not appear and went abroad without having NOC or Ex-Pakistan Leave from the department. Another official from district Rahim Yar Khan, Imran Ahmad Virk, has been removed from the service. He was working in Gujranwala and the officer was directed to take charge in Rahim Yar Khan on a vacant post. But he could not join the service. Instead of joining and implementing the order, he refused to join the duty which tantamount to misconduct and conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman in terms of section 2 (n) (III) of the PEEDA Act 2006.