Kisan Card to improve farmers’ lot: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government's historic initiative of the Kisan Card will transform the agriculture sector in country by making farmers prosperous.

The Kisan Card will assist farmers in fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides as well as loans and assistance for affected crops in case of any natural calamity. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working on various programmes for agriculture development in the country.

He stated this while talking to a delegation led by Sardar Mubashir Majeed Dogar of All Pakistan Farmers and Labour Ittehad, Central President of All Pakistan Farmers and Labour Ittehad, Sardar Shahid Mehmood patron of the Pakistan Farmers Labour Ittehad, and others at the Governor’s House, here Thursday.

During the meeting, various issues as well as the problems related to the reduction in the price of fertilizers and ensuring timely supply, abolition of GST on agricultural seeds, and types of equipment were discussed.

During the meeting, the governor said that the initiative of the Kisan Card would bring about agrarian revolution in the country which would make the lives of farmers easier by using technology, increasing agricultural produce and saving foreign exchange. This initiative will also play a role in reducing poverty, especially in rural areas, he added.

The PTI government is working on various programmes for agricultural development in the country. Ch Sarwar said that the government was working for the development projects of agriculture sector worth Rs300 billion. In addition to the two big dams, small dams are also being built to ensure a better supply of water to crops and the canal system is being improved. He said that he would personally oversee the implementation of the agriculture sector development plan in the country. Under the Kisan Card Scheme, farmers can purchase agricultural machinery and solar systems from registered dealers at subsidised rates. He said that 30,000 service centres had been set up across the province to facilitate farmers in obtaining Kisan Cards.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government was working on various projects to solve the problems of the farmers as well as all sections of the society and to strengthen them.

The governor said that during his visit to the United States and Uzbekistan, he had signed MoUs with agriculture universities for the production and research of new agricultural seeds across the country, including Punjab. We all have to strengthen Pakistan together, he added.