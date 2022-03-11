SACM for praising women’s efforts

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that eradication of prejudice against women is the need of the hour. He said that appreciating the contribution of women and creating equal opportunities for them to move forward was a means to that end.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual convocation of a private university here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, as well as addressing a seminar in connection with International Women's Day at Punjab University. Congratulating the graduating students, Hasaan Khawar said that no matter how important the knowledge acquired in universities is, it is useless if not coupled with work ethics and due diligence in practical life. SACM advised the passing students to work on their emotional quotient as well to make the fullest of whatever it is they will do.

He also congratulated Lahore Leeds University Chairman Mian Zahoor Ahmed Wattoo and Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashhad Ahmed. Hasaan Khawar said that although the government had taken several steps to address the issues of women, more needs to be done in this regard.