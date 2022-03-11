MKRMS seminar on kidney diseases

LAHORE:Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) of Jang Group of Newspaper and Ali Hajveri Free Drug Bank are jointly holding a seminar on kidney diseases and importance of dialysis on Saturday (tomorrow) at a local hotel to observe World Kidney Day.

Punjab Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal will chair the seminar. Punjab Ombudswoman Nabila Hakim will be guest of honour. Nadeem Qureshi, vice-president FPCCI, will be the special guest at the seminar.

Dr Zafar Ikram, Dr Zahir Hassan Mir, Prof Dr Javid Akram, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Anees and others are included in the panel of experts. MKRMS chairman Wasif Nagi will host the seminar.