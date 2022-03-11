Cabinet committee approves new cement plant in Punjab

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja approved setting up of a new cement plant in Punjab.

Permission for enhancement of production capacity of two existing cement plants was also approved during the meeting. The committee approved a plan for administrative restructuring of public sector universities in Punjab while permission for signing an agreement among Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development, Punjab School Education Department and the British Council was also granted.

Under an agreement, the parties could form an operational alliance to teach English to students. The meeting also considered formulation and amendment to land act for exchange of state land situated within housing schemes.

Briefing the meeting regarding the formulation of the policy, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that the amendment would allow only exchange of state land up to two acres. The housing schemes will be bound to provide alternative land to the government, briefed the SMBR. Raja Basharat said that the Punjab Cabinet had approved the policy in 2019 which would be amended in the public interest. The matter of consideration on Punjab Development of Textbooks and Supplementary Learning Materials Policy was referred to the sub-committee for further deliberations. The Cabinet Committee also approved the nominations of the Board of Directors of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

US envoy: A delegation led by US Consul General William Makaneole designated in Lahore called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Thursday. The minister briefed the delegation about the measures taken by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for disabled persons, women and children. Disability Law has already been passed while the Child Protection Rights Act is still in process, he informed the delegation. He said that the department was ensuring provision of wheelchairs for children with disabilities in social welfare schools and laws were being implemented to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and create employment opportunities for them. Appreciating the SWD for taking initiatives for the differently-abled persons, US Consul General William Makaneole said that the US government would continue to provide financial support and funding for the department's projects.