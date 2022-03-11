SIU arrests ‘drug peddler’

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler involved in supplying narcotics in an auto-rickshaw and seized hashish from his possession.
SIU SSP Arif Aziz said a team of the SIU arrested a man, Muhammad Nasir, during a raid on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan near Qalandaria Chowk, and seized 6.5 kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.
The SIU team also impounded his auto-rickshaw. During the preliminary interrogation, the arrested man reportedly told the police that he used to buy drugs from Quetta and supplied the same in different areas of Karachi. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
