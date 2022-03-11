Karachi’s industrial sector being neglected, says JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that despite massive problems, Karachi is the economic nerve of the country as it contributes significantly to the country's economy, but unfortunately both the federal and provincial governments have been neglecting the industrial sector in the metropolis.

He stated this while addressing leaders and members of the Site Super Highway Association on Thursday. He said the country's development depended on the progress of the trade and industry sector. Karachi contributed 67 and 95 per cent in the revenue of the federal and Sindh governments respectively, he said.

The JI leader said that the production capacity and exports of the country could be increased further by addressing the issues being faced by the trade and industrial sector. He said that better infrastructure and uninterrupted supplies of gas and water were vital for the progress of industry, and demanded of the government to tackle the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Rehman thanked the trade body for supporting the JI's longest sit-in in the history of Karachi, as a result of which, the JI had made the government restore the local bodies’ rights of Karachi.

He held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and other political parties responsible for the prevailing condition in the city.

Earlier this month, expressing concerns over the alarming rise in street crime across Karachi, the JI Karachi chief had said that the situation should be a matter of concern for the Sindh government.