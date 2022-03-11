No-trust motion against PM not concern of ordinary people, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a power struggle of some three hundred persons and the common people would get nothing from it.

“The chronic issues of Pakistan will be resolved not by mere change of governments, but by empowering masses with devolution of powers to the grassroots level, and by strengthening the local government system - the third tier of democracy,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday.

There was no good in overthrowing the federal government as the conditions of people would not change from it, he said. “All the political enemies are holding several meetings daily to gain and save power,” he added.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose party has converted Karachi from the city of lights into Thar Desert, is now going to conquer Islamabad as if milk canals are flowing in Sindh,” he remarked.

Kamal said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been in government for the last 13 years but was waging a so-called rights march against the federation in Islamabad. “Government hospitals in Sindh are either locked or doctors and medicine are missing. The PPP did not add a new additional drinking water line, There are piles of garbage in Karachi and Bilawal is in Islamabad to overthrow the government.”

Kamal asked the Sindh chief minister to tell what he had done with the funds he received for the province under the National Finance Commission. “First, give an account of this and then ask the federation for the rights,” he said.

The PSP chairman said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which came to existence against the quota system, had been in government for several years but had not been able to hold a single protest against the quota system. In the current political situation in Pakistan, the supporters of the government and the opposition should cease their festive mode as both sides were deceiving the public, he said.

Kamal said that a few days ago, the prime minister of Pakistan in his speech in south Punjab said that he would bring a resolution of a South Punjab province in Parliament so that those who would oppose it could be exposed. “If south Punjab was so important, the prime minister should have brought the resolution and exposed the opposition in the first month of his government.”

He said that a fake census was enforced on Karachi but the MQM remained a silent spectator and abettor. “Muttahida also made the new census controversial by accepting the lollipop of the new census,” he added. Stating that the foundation of the Hyderabad University was laid in the Prime Minister House Islamabad, Kamal asked why any progress in this project had not been made so far.