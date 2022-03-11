Mugger gets death, three accomplices life terms for killing student

The additional district & sessions court (Central) on Thursday sentenced a street criminal to death and his three accomplices to life in jail in a murder and robbery case.

Bilal, along with Zubair, Shahid and Israr, was prosecuted for murdering Osama Saeed, an 18-year-old university student, during a mugging on February 20 last year in the Gharibabad neighbourhood.

According to the prosecution, the accused had snatched a mobile phone and other valuables from Osama and his friend Zeeshan, who were sitting in a vehicle near a mechanic’s workshop, and gunned down Osama when he refused to hand over the vehicle’s keys.

The counsel of the accused claimed that his clients were innocent, and that the police had falsely implicated them in the case because they had refused to bribe the officials. The state’s counsel said the accused had been identified by eyewitnesses for their specific roles, and he requested that the court hand down maximum punishment to them for killing a young man in cold blood during a mugging.

After hearing the arguments of the counsels and the perusal of the evidence, the court said the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt. The court then sentenced Bilal to death and his three accomplices to life imprisonment for abetting the main accused in the crime. The court also ordered each of the accused to pay Rs2 million as compensation to the family of the deceased.

Peddlers get life terms

The additional district & sessions court (South) sentenced to two drug peddlers to life in jail in a possession of narcotic substances case. Ihsan and Liaquat had been arrested by the Baghdadi police in June last year with 64 kilograms of charas and crystal. The court awarded life imprisonment to them with a fine of Rs100,000 each.